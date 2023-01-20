Advertise
Girl Scout cookies available in southern Arizona starting Saturday

(Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 21, Girl Scouts in southern Arizona will start selling their cookies door-to-door and at numerous locations across the area. You can find a cookie booth near you by going to www.girlscoutcookies.org and typing in your zip code.

Raspberry Rally, the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie family, will be available for purchase online only beginning Feb. 27.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout or can’t make it out to one of the booths, you can always text “Cookies” to 59618.

“When customers buy cookies, they are doing so much more than purchasing a box of cookies,” said Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez. “They are investing in their hometown Girl Scouts and they are creating a space for Girl Scouts to become confident leaders, by learning the five key life skills like goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, which rest firmly upon a foundation of self-esteem. We are thrilled to provide new ways for all of those in our community to experience this one-of-a-kind Girl Scout tradition.”

