Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip

Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip(CaesarsPalace/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots.

According to Caesars, the guest hit a jackpot for $100,250. Then, 15 minutes later, hit again for $100,500.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
The Tucson Police Department fired officer Ryan Remington after the fatal shooting of a man in...
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington

Latest News

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed after a crash at milepost 268 near Craycroft Road on...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 closed because of crash near Craycroft Road
This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
Police are searching for 13-year-old Gryffyn Edens, who's been missing since early Thursday...
Missing boy, 13, found safe following hours-long search in Williams amid heavy snowfall
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson