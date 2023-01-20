Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots.
According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots.
According to Caesars, the guest hit a jackpot for $100,250. Then, 15 minutes later, hit again for $100,500.
