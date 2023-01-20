Gov. Hobbs establishes death penalty review panel; all executions paused

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Governor Katie Hobbs announces that her office will review how the death penalty is carried out by the Arizona Department of Corrections. The creation of a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner is established via an executive order signed by Hobbs on Friday.

The office has yet to name the person carrying out the audit. However, in a release sent to Arizona’s Family, the commissioner will review and provide transparency on how Arizona gets its chemicals for lethal injection and gas chamber, execution protocols, and staffing, including how they are trained and their level of experience.

“With the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry now under new leadership,” Gov. Hobbs says.” “It’s time to address the fact that this is a system that needs better oversight on numerous fronts. Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious questions and concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency. I’m confident that under Director Thornell, ADCRR will take this executive action seriously.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes welcomes Hobbs’ idea and says she looks “forward to the full report from the Commissioner and to ensuring that if executions are carried out, they are handled in a transparent and accountable manner in our state.”

The Commissioner will provide a final report that includes recommendations on improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process, according to the release.

Moments later, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, announced that they have filed a motion to withdraw a request for the execution of Aaron Brian Gunches. She also all executions to be paused, pending review.

