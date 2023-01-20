Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say

WSMV's Courtney Allen has more on this tragic story.
By Daniel Smithson, Carmyn Gutierrez, Courtney Allen and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Four people are dead after authorities said an Alabama man, wanted as a suspect in the death of his wife, killed his two children in Murfreesboro Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself.

Jamie Lepore, 46, was a prime suspect in the death of his wife Jennifer, according to authorities in Madison County, Alabama.

Deputies said they responded Wednesday night to the couple’s Hazel Green, Alabama, home for a welfare check and found Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home. She was a special education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School.

Authorities said Jamie Lepore traveled with the couple’s two children, 11-year-old Sean Lepore and 9-year-old Jesse Lepore, to Tennessee.

Investigators in Madison County were able to track down the family in Rutherford County and asked the Murfreesboro Police Department for assistance.

Murfreesboro officers responded to a home on Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. When police arrived, they spoke with two of the home’s tenants outside of the home.

That’s when police said they heard several gunshots coming from inside the home. Officers entered and found Jamie Lepore and his children dead.

“It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin H. Turner.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
The Tucson Police Department fired officer Ryan Remington after the fatal shooting of a man in...
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington

Latest News

This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The game operator, Scientific Games, believes the crash resulted from a system update that...
Arizona Lottery sales resume, prize redemptions still halted; system crash prompts statewide outage
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
The woman's violent arrest was caught on video.
Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave
Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son