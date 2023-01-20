Advertise
Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe

By Jack Cooper
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of dollars are headed to the Oro Valley Police Department to help keep people safe on the road.

It comes as the town deals with hundreds of dangerous drivers and crashes. Police say there were more than 530 crashes last year in Oro Valley, five of those were deadly.

Oro Valley police say they took more than 250 impaired drivers off the road.

This grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will be going toward many new resources here.

Police say they hope more officers and different programs can help keep people safe.

The $90,000 grant is broken up into two parts. The first is the Impaired Driving Program where officers will work to get impaired drivers off the road. $54,097 is going towards resources like unmarked police cars that police say have been a useful tool against impaired driving.

The next part of the grant is the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. $35,023 will go to new radar units with the goal of reducing deaths from high-speed and distracted-driving deaths.

“That [a deadly crash] really has an impact not only on that immediate family but everybody else that person touches,” OVPD Sgt. Marshall Morris said. “We recently had a double fatality on Oracle Road and the people that were involved with that had their family members, their coworkers impacted, and it ties up our roadways for our collision there. We had Oracle shut down for hours which impacts thousands of people that are trying to live their lives and do stuff.”

This grant will also help pay for overtime for OVPD so more officers can be out on the road.

