Police asking for information regarding murder of man at Mesa Goodwill

32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found severely injured at the parking lot and died at the...
32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found severely injured at the parking lot and died at the hospital.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department has an unsolved murder at a Goodwill store, and officers are asking for the public’s help. Investigators said 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found not breathing at the thrift store parking lot at University Drive and Gilbert Road around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said he had injuries to his body because somebody attacked him. They looked at security cameras and talked to several people in the area, but they couldn’t find any video footage of what happened or any witnesses. Police released a photo of Gliege and asked if anyone saw him in the area of Gilbert and University on Tuesday night to give them a call at 480-644-2211. Those who want to remain anonymous can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

