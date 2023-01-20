Advertise
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday.

Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.

59th Avenue will be closed for several hours.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

