Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.(Source: ANTENA 3/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend by 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape, an official said Friday.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29, in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson from Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors on Thursday requested the second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention while investigations continue. That request was granted on Friday, Bolla said.

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s Dec. 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
The Tucson Police Department fired officer Ryan Remington after the fatal shooting of a man in...
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Temperatures will plummet below freezing early Saturday and Sunday.
Action Nights: Hard Freeze Warning in effect in Pima, Pinal counties
This booking photo provided by the Shawnee County, Kan., jail shows Chase Neill. On Thursday,...
Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an...
Florida blocks high school AP African American studies class