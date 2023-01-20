Advertise
Teen girl killed in Coolidge drive-by shooting; stolen vehicle found in Gilbert

Arizona's Family obtained a photo of the teen girl from her family.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-year-old girl is dead after officers say she was the victim of a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in Coolidge.

Police tell Arizona’s Family that officers arrived just after midnight at a Burke Avenue home after reports that a girl had been shot. Officers and paramedics found that a teen girl had been shot in the head at the residence east of Route 287, north of Coolidge Avenue. She was rushed to Florence Anthem Hospital, where she later died. Detectives quickly learned that the incident was a result of a drive-by shooting, and multiple bullet casings were found on the side of the road.

“Over a dozen bullet holes pierced the front of the home entering the living room and bedrooms,” Coolidge Police Commander Mark Tercero told Arizona’s Family. Detectives were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a blue-colored Kia that had been stolen from Eloy. That car was later found abandoned in Gilbert. A suspect remains on the run. Coolidge Police say they are working with a number of law enforcement agencies and are continuing to follow up on what they’re calling “strong leads.”

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for details.

