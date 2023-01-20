UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open with no restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 1:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to the public with no restrictions.

The area received at least 24 inches of snow from a storm that came through at the beginning of the week. Ski Valley reopened Thursday.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

