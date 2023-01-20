UPDATE: Suspect in deadly shooting near University of Arizona campus caught in Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect in a deadly shooting that happened near the University of Arizona campus last year has been apprehended in Iowa.

Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown., 24, was arrested by the Charles City Police Department in Charles City, Iowa with the help of U.S. Marshals.

A reward of $2,500 had previously been offered in exchange for information leading to his arrest.

Howard-Brown is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the death of Harrison Weber, 23 early on April 22, 2022. Weber’s 21-year-old friend, who has not been named, was also shot and seriously injured.

Howard-Brown is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

