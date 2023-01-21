Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warnings remain in place through the weekend

Allie Potter Jan. 21 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings this weekend with widespread sub-freezing low temperatures. Another storm system will drop over Arizona Monday reinforcing the cold air in place and possibly generating a few rain and snow showers across areas east of Tucson. After a rather cold Tuesday, temperatures are expected to moderate the remainder of next week with no significant precipitation expected at this time.

Today: Widespread frost before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 2:00 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Widespread frost before 8:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday: Widespread frost before 8:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

