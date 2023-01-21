FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warnings remain in place through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings this weekend with widespread sub-freezing low temperatures. Another storm system will drop over Arizona Monday reinforcing the cold air in place and possibly generating a few rain and snow showers across areas east of Tucson. After a rather cold Tuesday, temperatures are expected to moderate the remainder of next week with no significant precipitation expected at this time.
Today: Widespread frost before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 2:00 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday: Widespread frost before 8:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday: Widespread frost before 8:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
