Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden’s presidency, authorities said Friday.

The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures on Jan. 5 to deter Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. U.S. authorities stopped migrants 251,487 times along the Mexican border in December, up 7% from 234,896 times in November and up 40% from 179,253 times in December 2021, Customs and Border Protection said.

Cubans were stopped nearly 43,000 times in December, up 23% from November and more than quintuple the same period a year earlier. Nicaraguans were stopped more than 35,000 times, up 3% from November and more than double from December 2021. More migrants were also stopped from Ecuador and Peru.

The influx from Cuba and Nicaragua made El Paso, Texas, the busiest of the Border Patrol’s nine sectors on the Mexican border for a third month in a row. The city was overwhelmed with migrants who were released to pursue their immigration cases in the U.S. in the weeks leading up to Biden’s visit on Jan. 8, his first to the border as president.

TRENDING: Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

The number of Venezuelan arrivals remained far below September highs, when the South American country was the second-highest nationality at the border after Mexicans. In October, the U.S. agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelans on humanitarian parole, while Mexico agreed to take back the same number who entered the U.S. illegally and could be expelled under a pandemic-era rule to deny rights to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Biden said this month that the U.S. would admit up to 30,000 people a month under humanitarian parole from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, allowing them to live and work for two years if they apply online, pay airfare and find a financial sponsor. At the same time, Mexico agreed to take back the same number from those four countries who enter the U.S. illegally and can be removed under the pandemic-era rule known as Title 42.

Troy Miller, CBP’s acting commissioner, signaled that the latest measures may be having the desired effect. “Early data suggests the expanded measures for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans are having a similar impact, and we look forward to sharing the additional data in the next update,” he said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant
Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed after a crash at milepost 268 near Craycroft Road on...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crashes at Craycroft, Kolb roads
Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
Tucson ready to to lead the country into the future of plastics recycling
Tucson ready to to lead the country into the future of plastics recycling

Latest News

Local organizations suing Tucson over “future” homeless sweeps
Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident.
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
Three teens were shot early Saturday morning in Yuma, law enforcement officials say.
3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious