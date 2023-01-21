Man charged in shooting at health care facility makes first court appearance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arthur John Bodna is facing several charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a healthcare facility in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The 33-year-old made his video court appearance Saturday morning. Bodna is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits and prohibited possessor. The judge followed the recommendations of pre-trial services and ordered Bodnar held on $50,000 bond. He also can not possess any alcohol, weapons and can not have contact with his victims. He will make his next appearance on January 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the facility, located in the 2800 block of East District Street, in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.

An employee at the facility who called 911 gave a description of the suspect and told them he had driven away.

Officers secured the area and launched a large-scale search, using a helicopter and K9 units, while detectives got a description of the suspects vehicle.

On Friday, Jan. 20, detectives spotted the vehicle traveling through the city and pulled it over near North Tucson Boulevard and East Prince Road.

Police obtained the driver. After processing the vehicle, authorities charged Bodnar with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and prohibited possession of a firearm.

