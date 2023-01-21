Advertise
Man charged in shooting at health care facility

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a healthcare facility in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Officers were called to the facility, located in the 2800 block of East District Street, in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.

An employee at the facility who called 911 gave a description of the suspect and told them he had driven away.

Officers secured the area and launched a large-scale search, using a helicopter and K9 units, while detectives got a description of the suspects vehicle.

On Friday, Jan. 20, detectives spotted the vehicle traveling through the city and pulled it over near North Tucson Boulevard and East Prince Road.

Police obtained the driver, 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar. After processing the vehicle, authorities charged Bodnar with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and prohibited possession of a firearm.

He has been booked into the Pima County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

