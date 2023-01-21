More potholes emerge in southern Arizona after excessive rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All of the recent rain has caused some disruption on southern Arizona roadways.

Erica Frazelle, the Department of Transportation in Tucson, said from Jan. through Jan. 13 the city received 143 new service requests for potholes.

“Here in Tucson, we love rain, we need rain. But, it is kind of the enemy to asphalt. Especially when you have old or weak asphalt,” Frazelle said.

All of those potholes can also have a negative impact on your car. John Klippstein, Owner of Klipper Automotive, said he’s already seen some of those drivers in his shop.

“We have seen a huge influx in full wheel alignments in the past five business days. Some of those alignments have actually turned into repairs,” Klippstein said. He continued, “When you hit one of these potholes it can really bend the wheel and a lot of times it’s not fixable or repairable.”

Unfortunately, Klippstein said there’s not much you can do to prevent hitting a pothole other than just avoiding them all together.

Once the new potholes are repaired the city also has plans to repair more than 500 miles in Tucson this year.

In the meantime, you can report pothole sightings to the city at the link here .

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.