Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a collision in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Craycroft Road and Grant Road after a crash between two vehicles was reported in the area.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries, but were expected to recover.

However, the health of one of the drivers began declining and his condition became life-threatening.

Traffic detectives determined that a white 2021 Ford Expedition was headed west on Grant Road, towards the intersection, and was about to make a left turn into the southbound lanes of Craycroft Road, when the car was hit by a Lexus sedan heading east.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as an 18-year-old.

The driver of the Expedition died on Thursday evening. He has been identified as 69-year-old Michael Cantwell Sturgis.

As of Friday, no citations or arrests had been made.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
The Tucson Police Department fired officer Ryan Remington after the fatal shooting of a man in...
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington

Latest News

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed after a crash at milepost 268 near Craycroft Road on...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crashes at Craycroft, Kolb roads
The Mount Lemmon area received at least 24 inches of snow from a storm that came through at the...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open with no restrictions
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson
A grant from the Governors Office of Highway Safety is coming to OVPD to help keep impaired...
Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe