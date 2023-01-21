One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a collision in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Craycroft Road and Grant Road after a crash between two vehicles was reported in the area.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries, but were expected to recover.

However, the health of one of the drivers began declining and his condition became life-threatening.

Traffic detectives determined that a white 2021 Ford Expedition was headed west on Grant Road, towards the intersection, and was about to make a left turn into the southbound lanes of Craycroft Road, when the car was hit by a Lexus sedan heading east.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as an 18-year-old.

The driver of the Expedition died on Thursday evening. He has been identified as 69-year-old Michael Cantwell Sturgis.

As of Friday, no citations or arrests had been made.

