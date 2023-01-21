Planned Parenthood retools on 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision after its reversal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planned Parenthood is using the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision to retool after the abortion decision was overturned last June.

“I also want to make one thing clear,” said Planned Parenthood CEO Brittany Fonteno during a media briefing on its next steps. “Our fight isn’t over, it’s just beginning.”

The abortion issue was thrown into flux when Roe was overturned because Arizona had two laws on the books. An old territorial law which prohibited all abortions except to save the life of the mother and a 15-week ban passed by the legislature and signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey.

An appeals court ruled the territorial law could not be enforced allowing the 15 week ban to take effect.

“Today is a reminder that Roe was groundbreaking but it was also always the floor and never the ceiling,” Fonteno said. “And now we must reimagine what’s possible.”

What they’re reimagining, with a strong advocate in the Governor’s office with newly elected Governor Katie Hobbs, is a revamping of abortion law through executive orders.

“As a strong champion of reproductive rights we’re calling on Governor Hobbs to begin issuing the following executive orders:

1. Providing a multilingual education website and hotline that provides “know your rights” guidance and referrals for Arizonans seeking abortions, patients seeking to travel to Arizona for an abortion, patients seeking to leave Arizona to obtain an abortion, and people and organizations providing support to patients and health care providers.

2. Issuing an Executive Order requiring the state and its contractors to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers

3. Issuing an Executive Order that provides civil and criminal protections for patients seeking abortion care, people who assist with the provision of abortion care, and medical personnel who provide abortion care.

4. Prohibit state funding for anti-abortion centers, or crisis pregnancy centers, which engage in deceptive practices to deny patients their full range of legal and reproductive health options.

Whether Governor Hobbs will do so is still unclear. Her office did not respond to an email sent to the press office asking whether she will sign any or all of them.

Planned Parenthood says the past eight months of uncertainty has been difficult for their office and their patients needing medical care.

“The horror of these past six months have wreaked havoc which will not soon be rescinded,” said Planned Parenthood physician, Dr. Jill Gibson. “Our patients don’t know who they can trust and what they can disclose even to their physicians about their past or medical histories.”

When asked whether the issue will be on the 2024 ballot, planned parenthood said they are exploring the possibility.

Arizona Right to Life did not respond to our request for comment.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.