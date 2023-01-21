Advertise
Roads closed due to flooding in Pima County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed several roads due to flooding.

⋅ Wentworth Rd at Tanque Verde Creek

⋅ Tanque Verde Loop Rd and Tanque Verde Creek

⋅ Limberlost Rd east of Homstead Ave at Agua Caliente Wash

⋅ Soldier Trail north of Limberlost Rd at Agua Caliente Wash

⋅ Fort Lowell east of Showdown Pl at Agua Caliente Wash

⋅ Redington Road east of Camino La Cebadilla

Saturday morning, PCSD also closed Sunrise Drive between Barrasca Avenue and Ventana Vista Road in both directions due to flooding and ice.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

