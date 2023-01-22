Advertise
Barrett-Jackson car auction revving up excitement in Scottsdale

The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM MST
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. Everything from classic muscle cars to the Batmobile.

Nick Adams, from Payson, said he had a great time on preview day. “It’s been awesome. There’s so many different cars here. It’s different variety,” said Adams. “I’ve been around it all my life. I love cars. That’s my thing.”

Organizers expect about 350,000 car fans to show up during the nine days. That’s the part Director of Public Relations for Barrett-Jackson, Rodney Scearce, enjoys the most after working months planning the event. “I love seeing all the smiling faces. What’s really great about Barrett-Jackson is you can have whole generations of families coming together. You know grandfather, father, grandson , granddaughter. It’s really a family day event. There’s something for everybody,” he said.

TRENDING: 1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

Scearce said this year is the largest since the auction started in 1971. There are over 1,900 vehicles on the docket for the non-reserve auction. That means sellers cannot set a minimum bid or reject an offer. However, only some people at the auction are there to shop. Most people are happy to simply look at the cars. “It’s fantastic to see all these different art works and art pieces that people put time and effort and their budgets into. It’s just amazing,” said Raelene Ramirez, a car enthusiast.

Plus, there’s the part about helping others that she is a fan of. This year, five charity vehicles will be up for grabs. Camp Freedom, a Pennsylvania organization assisting disabled veterans and first responders and their families, is selling a custom build 2021 Shelby Super Snake.

Matt Guedes, the Executive Director for Camp Freedom, said this is the first time Shelby American collaborated with a built. This vehicle is part of Camp Freedom’s fundraising to continue providing its services for free. “Whoever is buying this vehicle, they’re not just buying a car. It’s a beautiful car. It’s one of a kind,” said Guedes. “The reality, is they’re investing in saving the lives of true American heroes: Veterans and first responders.”

Auctions will start Monday. Tickets are available online here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

