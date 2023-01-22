FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warning Saturday Night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will plummet below freezing again Saturday night, with Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for the lower deserts of Pima and Pinal Counties. A winter storm system will dive through the region Monday; this system won’t have a lot of moisture with it, but the atmosphere will be very cold. Snow flurries are possible as far west as Tucson Monday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air filtering into the region. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of next week.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for light rain/snow showers. High around 50°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

