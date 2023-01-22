Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warning Saturday Night

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will plummet below freezing again Saturday night, with Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for the lower deserts of Pima and Pinal Counties. A winter storm system will dive through the region Monday; this system won’t have a lot of moisture with it, but the atmosphere will be very cold. Snow flurries are possible as far west as Tucson Monday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air filtering into the region. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of next week.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for light rain/snow showers. High around 50°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant
Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed after a crash at milepost 268 near Craycroft Road on...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crashes at Craycroft, Kolb roads
Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
Tucson ready to to lead the country into the future of plastics recycling
Tucson ready to to lead the country into the future of plastics recycling

Latest News

Allie Potter Jan. 21 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warnings remain in place through the weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warnings Saturday and Sunday Mornings
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023