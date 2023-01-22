Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter blast on the way, snow showers possible

Allie Potter Jan. 22 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -

Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 3:00 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Widespread frost before 11:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 1:00 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Widespread frost before 10:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

