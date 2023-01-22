Advertise
Pro-life advocates march in downtown Tucson six months after Roe versus Wade overturned

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of people stepped out in Tucson to show their support for the right to life.

The March for Life kicked off downtown on Saturday morning, ending four miles away at the Holy Hope Cemetery.

This march marked the first big gathering in Tucson since Roe v. Wade was overturned back in June.

Bob Pawson, a longtime pro-life advocate, said it was important for him to get out and show his support.

“You can believe it’s okay to kill babies. But once you kill a baby, you’re on the wrong side because you’ve done wrong.”

Pawson was joined by more than 1,200 people joined together in Tucson all marching for pro-life. But said there is still more work to be done.

“Our celebration of the ending of Roe is somewhat tempered by the fact that here in Arizona abortions continue. That 15-week nonsense. 95% if abortions happen by the 15th week. So, we are fooling ourselves thinking we are saving a lot of babies.”

March for Life Organizer Kelly Copeland also joined the crowds in Tucson. He said said he took on the task of organizing the march all by himself. He said it is the “least he could do” when many women fight to have a baby everyday.

“To do a little inconvenience to put together this event is nothing compared to what women go through, the struggle that they go through to have a baby.”

He added that this year’s march felt more important than the last 50 years saying pro-life advocates still “need to come out here and change hearts.”

Right now, in Arizona, women can seek abortions up to 15-weeks. This comes after an appeals court ruled an old territorial law could not be enforced allowing the 15-week ban to take effect.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

