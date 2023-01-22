Advertise
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect

An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.

TRENDING: State lawmaker proposes water solution for Rio Verde Foothills to Scottsdale officials

An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix police department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

