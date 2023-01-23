Authorities investigating officer-involved in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, which is near Los Reales and Camino Verde.

The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community.

