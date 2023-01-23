Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them.

Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in southern Arizona, is dealing with this shortage and price spike firsthand. Pate said she has to plan a lot more when shopping for her business.

“I used to just go to the store and think everything would be there. Now, when I go I have to think about how many cakes I have and exactly what I need. I also have to go to different stores now instead of one-stop shopping. So it’s more traveling around the city,” Pate said.

When she does find eggs at the store, she’s also noticed the quality has changed as well.

“The size seems to be smaller. So I have to take that into account if it calls for three large eggs in my recipe but these aren’t large. I have to account for that, so it doesn’t mess up anything,” she said.

Jeannette Petersen, owner of Home Sweet Home Macarons in Phoenix, is going through the same thing.

She said she started doing farmer’s markets a year ago.

“At that time, I could go over to Fry’s and get five dozen eggs in a 60-pack for around $7. It was like 10 cents an egg. This last fall, I raised my prices because egg prices were going up,” Petersen said.

She continued in saying she may lose out on business if the price of eggs doesn’t start to come down. “If I literally can’t get eggs, I can’t do this,” she said. “And, when does it become so expensive that it’s not worth it?”

It’s something many business owners are trying to figure out for themselves. How do you plan when you don’t know what the price of eggs will be next month, let alone next year?

If you’re in a pinch and need some eggs, experts suggest doing your grocery shopping during the week. This could be helpful as many stores restock their shelves overnight.

