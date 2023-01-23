Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County

(KOLD 13 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hit-and-run crash turned into a deputy-involved shooting in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said the hit-and-run crash happened near Valencia Road and Camino Verde around 8:40 p.m.

PRCIT said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, which is near Los Reales and Camino Verde.

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect after arriving on the scene.

A deputy was hit in the leg and taken to a local hospital while the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

PRCIT is handling the criminal investigation and the Tucson Police Department will be the lead agency.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs will conduct a separate, but parallel, investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local organizations suing Tucson over “future” homeless sweeps
Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Allie Potter Jan. 22 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter blast on the way, snow showers possible
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
Arizona's Family News Drone was over the scene near Camp Verde.
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
Pro-life advocates march in downtown Tucson six months after Roe versus Wade overturned
KMSB News 9-10 p.m. recurring - VOD - clipped version
Super Bowl LVII is February 12, 2023. It will be the third Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict