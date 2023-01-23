Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hit-and-run crash turned into a deputy-involved shooting in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said the hit-and-run crash happened near Valencia Road and Camino Verde around 8:40 p.m.

PRCIT said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, which is near Los Reales and Camino Verde.

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect after arriving on the scene.

A deputy was hit in the leg and taken to a local hospital while the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

PRCIT is handling the criminal investigation and the Tucson Police Department will be the lead agency.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs will conduct a separate, but parallel, investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

