FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest weather in nearly 2 years!

KOLD 13 News First Alert Forecast, Monday AM, January 23rd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to dry air and plentiful sunshine, highs were able to rebound to seasonable temperatures Sunday afternoon. This warmup is very short-lived, however, with our next blast of cold air arriving Monday.

A winter storm system will dive through the region Monday; this system won’t have a lot of moisture with it, but the atmosphere will be very cold. Snow flurries are possible as far west as Tucson Monday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air filtering into the region. The best chance for a light rain/snow mix will be to the east of the Tucson Metro - across Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties.

A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for the lower deserts of Pima and Pinal Counties once again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of next week under dry skies.

MONDAY: Skies clearing through the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. High around 60°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

