FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Winter weather system arrives Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to dry air and plentiful sunshine, highs were able to rebound to seasonable temperatures Sunday afternoon. This warmup is very short-lived, however, with our next blast of cold air arriving Monday.

A winter storm system will dive through the region Monday; this system won’t have a lot of moisture with it, but the atmosphere will be very cold. Snow flurries are possible as far west as Tucson Monday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air filtering into the region. The best chance for a light rain/snow mix will be to the east of the Tucson Metro - across Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties.

A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for the lower deserts of Pima and Pinal Counties once again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of next week under dry skies.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for light rain/snow showers, mainly east of Tucson. High around 50°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. High around 60°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

