Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation that left a Tucson Police Department officer injured on Friday, Jan. 20.

Jorge Ivan Ruiz, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

Officers were responding to a reported disturbance at North Stone Avenue and East Wetmore Road when they contacted someone who matched the suspect’s description.

The officer’s injuries are not considered to be serious, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

