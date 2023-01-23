Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer

Jorge Ivan Ruiz is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct...
Jorge Ivan Ruiz is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and criminal damage after an incident near Stone Avenue and Wetmore Road in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 20.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation that left a Tucson Police Department officer injured on Friday, Jan. 20.

Jorge Ivan Ruiz, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

Officers were responding to a reported disturbance at North Stone Avenue and East Wetmore Road when they contacted someone who matched the suspect’s description.

The officer’s injuries are not considered to be serious, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Local organizations suing Tucson over “future” homeless sweeps
Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Allie Potter Jan. 22 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter blast on the way, snow showers possible
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
The road to Mount Lemmon is open to residents, employees and renters with four-wheel or...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open with restrictions
Edward Vallejo was charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6th attack...
Phoenix Oath Keeper Edward Vallejo convicted of seditious conspiracy; weeks after group leader’s conviction