Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Local organizations suing Tucson over “future” homeless sweeps
Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Allie Potter Jan. 22 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter blast on the way, snow showers possible
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in January 6th insurrection
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy