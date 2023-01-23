Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown late Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to Tucson police, first responders were called shortly before midnight to the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Fairmount Street after the incident was reported.

When officers arrived, they found a white 2018 Nissan Altima and the severely injured pedestrian at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. As of Monday afternoon, authorities were withholding the pedestrian’s identity until his next of kin can be notified.

Traffic detectives who talked to witnesses and collected evidence determined that the pedestrian was trying to cross Craycroft when the Nissan, heading south, got into the median lane and hit him.

The Nissan’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with police. It was determined he was not impaired during the incident.

Authorities say the pedestrian’s jaywalking was a contributing factor in his death. Drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found near where the pedestrian was hit, and police are working to determine if he was impaired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Local organizations suing Tucson over “future” homeless sweeps
Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Allie Potter Jan. 22 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter blast on the way, snow showers possible
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
The road to Mount Lemmon is open to residents, employees and renters with four-wheel or...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open with restrictions
Arizona's Family News Drone was over the scene near Camp Verde.
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures