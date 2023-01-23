Pedestrian dead after being hit by car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown late Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to Tucson police, first responders were called shortly before midnight to the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Fairmount Street after the incident was reported.

When officers arrived, they found a white 2018 Nissan Altima and the severely injured pedestrian at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. As of Monday afternoon, authorities were withholding the pedestrian’s identity until his next of kin can be notified.

Traffic detectives who talked to witnesses and collected evidence determined that the pedestrian was trying to cross Craycroft when the Nissan, heading south, got into the median lane and hit him.

The Nissan’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with police. It was determined he was not impaired during the incident.

Authorities say the pedestrian’s jaywalking was a contributing factor in his death. Drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found near where the pedestrian was hit, and police are working to determine if he was impaired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

