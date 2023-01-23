UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open with restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is open with restrictions as of 12:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Only mountain residents, employees and renters with verification may pass. Vehicles must be equipped with four-wheel or all-wheel drive.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

