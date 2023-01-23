Advertise
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.(Carin Piini | Carin Piini)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23.

The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert.

The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Night Monday, Jan. 23, because of freezing temperatures in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for parts of Pima and Pinal counties from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Warned areas include Tucson, Marana, Vail, Green Valley, Oracle, Mammoth, Sells and Picacho Peak State Park.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected.

Some of the best snow photos and videos are below. You can share yours by going to https://widgets.burst.com/sd4c57d0

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

