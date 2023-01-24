Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold marches on!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, January 24th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - These cold nights aren’t going anywhere! Our chilly stretch continues with lows below freezing and highs in the 50s through Thursday. This weekend we warm back to around normal.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s..

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Jorge Ivan Ruiz is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct...
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car

Latest News

The road to Mount Lemmon is closed except for mountain residents and employees as of Monday,...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open only to residents, employees
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
KOLD Forecast
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, January 24th
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing and sub-freezing nights continue