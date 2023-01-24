FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold marches on!
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - These cold nights aren’t going anywhere! Our chilly stretch continues with lows below freezing and highs in the 50s through Thursday. This weekend we warm back to around normal.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s..
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
