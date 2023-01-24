Advertise
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23.

According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to save his life. However, after medical personnel tried to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Jose Flores, who had previously been booked into the jail on Jan. 16 on aggravated assault and terrorism charges. He had previously undergone a medical procedure and was housed in a medical unit.

Detectives say they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

As of Tuesday, authorities were working to determine the cause of Flores’ death.

