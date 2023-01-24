Advertise
Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in sign language at the Super Bowl

(FILE) Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language at...
(FILE) Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language at the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.(City of Mesa | City of Mesa / AZFamily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language at next month’s Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.”

Kotsur will perform alongside country music star Chris Stapleton, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” which stars Quinta Brunson. Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.

The U.S. Navy’s flyover of State Farm Stadium will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

CLICK HERE: Full coverage of all the events leading upto Super Bowl LVII from Arizona's Family

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

