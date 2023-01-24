Advertise
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson...
Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson police officer with a vehicle on Jan. 12.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the pack of his patrol car.

The sedan swerved at the last second, narrowly missing the officer and his patrol car.

The officer was able to catch up to the sedan and get its license plate number before it sped away.

Authorities later identified 14-year-old Francisco Javier Saucedo was the driver and arrested him on Jan. 20.

He is facing charges of felony endangerment and felony flight from law enforcement, and was booked into the Pima County jail.

Saucedo was convicted in 2018 for shooting at Tucson police officers that year. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call 99-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

