UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open only to residents, employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is open to residents and employees as of 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department advises drivers to watch for ice, especially at milepost 9 and milepost 12 in Bear Canyon and above milepost 18.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

