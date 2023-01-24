Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open only to residents, employees

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department advises drivers to watch for ice, especially in Bear...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department advises drivers to watch for ice, especially in Bear Canyon and above milepost 18.(Mount Lemmon Ski Valley)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is open to residents and employees as of 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department advises drivers to watch for ice, especially at milepost 9 and milepost 12 in Bear Canyon and above milepost 18.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
Jorge Ivan Ruiz is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct...
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold marches on!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
KOLD Forecast
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, January 24th