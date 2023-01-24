Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Suspect identified after lockdown at Southern Arizona school

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday, Jan. 24.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus.

Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads.

One of the passengers, who has not been identified, had active warrants. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Fernando Colazo, bailed out of the vehicle and ran toward the campus.

The school said Colazo scaled an exterior fence and may have been armed.

Combs then went into lockdown as the Pima County Sheriff’s Office searched for and arrested him.

Deputies said a gun was also found under a parked vehicle on campus, and they determined that no staff or students were near where the weapon was found.

The PCSO said there is no threat to the staff and students on campus.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
Jorge Ivan Ruiz is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct...
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car

Latest News

A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
We spoke with the homeowner who says that his main concern was the dog's safety.
16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue