UPDATE: Suspect identified after lockdown at Southern Arizona school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus.

Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads.

One of the passengers, who has not been identified, had active warrants. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Fernando Colazo, bailed out of the vehicle and ran toward the campus.

The school said Colazo scaled an exterior fence and may have been armed.

Combs then went into lockdown as the Pima County Sheriff’s Office searched for and arrested him.

Deputies said a gun was also found under a parked vehicle on campus, and they determined that no staff or students were near where the weapon was found.

The PCSO said there is no threat to the staff and students on campus.

