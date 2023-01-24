Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says

Colleen Audrey Rice, pictured in high school.
Colleen Audrey Rice, pictured in high school.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered.

On Jan. 23, 1971 the victim was located in the desert 2 miles east of Highway 93 on Hackberry Road.

She was found inside a canvas sack that had been tied closed. The SIU team reached out to an artist from the Museum of Northern Arizona who made a sketch of what the victim might have looked like based on the features of her skull. The public was requested to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SIU Division if they recognized the person in the sketch or photo.

In 2022, MCSO Cold Case investigators partnered with Texas-based Othram Inc. to determine if DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing could help identify Colleen Audrey Rice after MCSO again asked the public for help on the case.

Community funding online gathered enough support in only five days. DNA testing of a relative confirmed the results after an investigation into her family tree.

Rice was born March 17, 1931 in Portsmouth, OH, the daughter of James Rice and Flossie Truitt.

Rice attended Portsmouth High School and married William Davis in 1946. She was estranged from her family, and little is known of her life or how she came to Arizona. It is not known if she had children.

The investigation is ongoing into the person(s) responsible for her death. The MCSO continues to seek the public’s assistance with providing any information they may have on the later years of the victim’s life.

Anyone who had information regarding Colleen Rice or the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office SIU at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 71-0383

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson...
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
Thousands to attend the Tucson gem & mineral show
Thousands to attend the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase
Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and check out one of Tucson’s largest...
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services