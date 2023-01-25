2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that two teen girls were found dead in a water basin near Superstitions Springs Mall on Saturday night.

According to Mesa police, officers were called out about a dead body found in the water near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6 p.m. Officers began investigating and soon found a second body. Police have since identified them as 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers.

Detectives later learned that Avelar and Meyers had both been listed as runaways from a nearby group home in Mesa. No other information was immediately released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more.

The group home was a short distance away. (Arizona's Family)

