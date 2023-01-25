FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More freezing nights!
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - These cold nights aren’t going anywhere! Our chilly stretch continues with lows below freezing and highs in the 50s through Thursday. This weekend we warm back to around normal.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: 40% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
