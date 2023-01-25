Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More freezing nights!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 25th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - These cold nights aren’t going anywhere! Our chilly stretch continues with lows below freezing and highs in the 50s through Thursday. This weekend we warm back to around normal.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson...
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 25th
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 25th
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold marches on!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023