Gov. Hobbs signs executive order establishing Independent Prison Oversight Commission

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Katie Hobbs signed her 6th executive order on Wednesday, this time establishing an Independent Prison Oversight Commission as part of her First 100 Days Initiative.

According to the order, the commission will gather information about the state’s prison system and then work to make improvements in areas such as healthcare, operations and fiscal management. It also prioritizes safety of staff and inmates, and is intended to improve transparency and accountability.

“We cannot deny there is an urgent need to provide transparency and accountability in Arizona’s corrections system. Incarcerated Arizonans should be treated humanely and decently and corrections administrators and officers should feel safe in their workplace,” Gov. Hobbs said.

For bipartisan oversight, the commission members will be made up of the following, according to this executive order:

4 members of the state legislature: 2 members from the differing political parties in both the senate and house

1 with background in inmate rehabilitation

1 who has been incarcerated in the men’s ward of a corrections facility

1 who has been incarcerated in the women’s ward

1 who is a licensed family or internal medicine doctor

1 who is a mental health professional

1 whose close family member finished a term of at least 3 years in a corrections facility

1 with a background in corrections or represents corrections staff

The order comes on the heels of Gov. Hobbs’ nomination of Dr. Ryan Thornell, previously the Deputy Commissioner of Corrections for the State of Maine. In a press release, the doctor has more than 18 years working with incarcerated individuals and the system. “The intentionality of the Hobbs administration, and my leadership, will use tools like this to create the best corrections system for the State of Arizona,” Dr. Thornell said.

At the national level, toward the end of 2022, many senators across the U.S. called for more transparency within the federal Bureau of Prisons after the Associated Press released a report revealing systemic corruption in the prison system. The bill called the Federal Prison Oversight act was introduced in September but has not gained further traction as of yet.

