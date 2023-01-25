‘I am honored’: Olympic superstar Simone Biles unveils new Wheaties box

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Wheaties have once again joined forces for a limited-edition box.

The world champion gymnast and Wheaties hosted a “Breakfast of Champions” event in Texas to debut the cereal box.

“I am honored to be featured on my second Wheaties box and grateful for the opportunity to highlight Friends of the Children, an extraordinary organization that is working to make sure other youth have access to mentors and the support to dream big in life,” Biles said.

According to a news release, the box celebrates Biles’ personal journey that has served as a catalyst for her continued support and advocacy for children in foster care, including her efforts with Friends of the Children that have helped the organization launch a new chapter - Friends of the Children–Houston.

“I hope my journey can be an example to all children that anything is possible, and I’m excited to help expand access to resources and mentorship in my hometown,” Biles said.

Biles was reportedly joined by family, friends, and others at the breakfast event where she shared her personal journey to help inspire those to not let life circumstances define who they are or deter them from pursuing their dreams.

The launch of Friends–Houston marks the national organization’s 29th location.

“Friends of the Children could not be more thrilled to announce the Houston chapter launch with Biles and the team at General Mills,” Terri Sorensen, CEO of Friends of the Children, said. “Their support was instrumental in bringing a chapter to Houston.”

Friends–Houston will reportedly begin identifying and welcoming children in the greater Houston area this year. The chapter said its initial focus will be on supporting children and families in the area who have been disproportionately impacted by foster care and other systemic issues.

“It is also such a meaningful moment for our organization and the youth we serve to be featured on the iconic Wheaties box alongside a true champion for youth,” Sorensen said.

