TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25.

Tucson police said she was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police had not reported any road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

