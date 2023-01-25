Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Miracle Mile and Fairview Avenue.

Authorities said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., police said road restrictions are possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

