Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Miracle Mile and Fairview Avenue.

Authorities said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., police said road restrictions are possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
Deputy shot, suspect in critical condition following shooting in Pima County
Snow in Vail, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 23.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
Jorge Ivan Ruiz is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct...
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer

Latest News

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department advises drivers to watch for ice, especially in Bear...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open only to residents, employees
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car