Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Miracle Mile and Fairview Avenue.
Authorities said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
As of 9:30 p.m., police said road restrictions are possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
