Silver Alert issued for missing El Mirage man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The El Mirage Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Billy Bruce Thompson, 79, is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Thompson was last known to be in the area of 127th Avenue and Peoria Avenue in El Mirage, Arizona at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

He is believed to be driving a tan 2014 Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plate BJG4485.

If you have any information on Thompson, please contact the El Mirage Police Department at 623-500-3000.

