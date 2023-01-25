Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Silver Alert issued for missing El Mirage man

Billy Bruce Thompson
Billy Bruce Thompson(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The El Mirage Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Billy Bruce Thompson, 79, is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Thompson was last known to be in the area of 127th Avenue and Peoria Avenue in El Mirage, Arizona at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. 

He is believed to be driving a tan 2014 Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plate BJG4485. 

If you have any information on Thompson, please contact the El Mirage Police Department at 623-500-3000.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson...
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson's southeast side
You can name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine's Day.
Name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine’s Day
Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’
Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’