Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas walking long distances on Oracle Road with a large umbrella. Reis died after she was hit by a car on Jan. 8.

According to a news release, Tohono Chul is glad to be providing a space for remembrance, celebration and grief.

Tohono Chul looks forward to providing a space for remembrance, celebration, and grieving for the local community impacted by her death. “Tohono Chul has always been a place for healing and respite. Knowing that Lydia was a significant fixture in our community, it only felt right to honor her here”, Tohono Chul Executive Director Jamie Maslyn Larson was quoted as saying.

A short program will start at 2:30 p.m. in the Performance Garden with words from Reis’ brother and a local priest, followed by a harp performance.

Tohono Chul is located at 7366 North Paseo Del Norte.

