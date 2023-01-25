Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early.

Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and check out one of Tucson’s largest events.

All COVID restrictions have been lifted, but each of the venues will have resources from the Pima County Health Department such as masks and gloves.

They say that’s part of the reason why they are expecting so many more people to come out this year.

With countries easing COVID restrictions, Visit Tucson says more people are expected to be back. Surrounding hotels have been booked for weeks.

Local restaurants and other stores are expected to be busy, which helps pump millions of dollars into Tucson’s economy.

Visit Tucson says there will be 40 different shows all around town including a new one at La Encantada.

“There’s something for everyone, whether it’s jewelry makers that are into fine stones or someone looking into some crystals and geodes, bead makers there are all types of things,” Cindy Aguilar, director of communications at Visit Tucson, said. “There’s also fossils, some of our shows have some dinosaur fossils, really unique items that they’re not going to find anywhere else. And this is the largest show of its kind.”

Many of the shows open as early as 8 in the morning with some shows staying in town until Feb. 12.

